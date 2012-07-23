By Mark Shade
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 23 The governing body
of U.S. college sports refrained from delivering the "death
penalty" to Penn State's storied football program on Monday, but
it effectively put it into a coma that will last half a decade
or longer, college football experts said.
"They don't matter anymore after these sanctions today,"
said Jed Donahue, owner of The Pennsylvania Sports Network and a
radio sports talk host for 20 years.
In an unprecedented rebuke to the university and its
football program for failing to stop one-time assistant coach
Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse of children, the NCAA fined Penn
State $60 million to be used to fund a foundation to help
victims of child sex abuse, voided 14 seasons of victories,
slashed the number of football scholarships it may hand out and
banned it from playing in post-season bowl games.
The penalties fell short of an all-out suspension of the
football program, referred to in college sports circles as "the
death penalty." But it could have roughly the same effect on the
near-term vitality of the Penn State program.
The current Nittany Lions team is coached by Bill O'Brien
after the late Joe Paterno, a once-towering figure in college
sports, was fired last year because of the scandal. O'Brien's
biggest challenge now is likely the loss of bowl appearances,
followed by the reduced number of scholarships.
"Any four- or five-star player is not going to come to Penn
State because you can't compete for Big Ten championships and
you can't compete for a national championship and you can't go
to a bowl game," Donahue said.
The NCAA also removed 20 of Penn State's 85 scholarships
over the life of the ban.
"The depressed scholarships mean that this is going to be,
essentially, a (Division) 1-AA team competing against
traditional powers, and that doesn't usually end well," said
Devon Edwards, a recent Penn State graduate and now lead writer
for the widely read Black Shoe Diaries, an online blog at
SBNation.com.
Division 1-AA ranks just below Division 1-A, the division in
which the nation's premier teams play.
Donahue said it's likely that each of the incoming Penn
State recruits will take the NCAA's offer to be released from
their commitments to the team and will seek to play elsewhere.
That class includes the top-ranked tight end in the country,
Adam Breneman of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and a much-heralded
quarterback, Christian Hackenberg, from Fork Union, Virginia.
Few recruits appeared to be wavering until now, despite a
scandal that erupted into one of the biggest national news
stories of the year when word of Sandusky's arrest broke last
November, resulting in Paterno's firing.
Sandusky was convicted last month of molesting 10 boys over
a 15-year period. Paterno died of lung cancer in January, just
over two months after his dismissal.
"The recruits were more than willing to look past the
scandal because they didn't see it affecting football. The
sanctions, not the moral failures, will be what scare them off,"
Edwards said.
Any members of the incoming class who do stay are likely to
sit out their freshman year to retain a year's playing
eligibility and look for new teams once other schools have new
scholarships to offer for the 2013 season, Donahue said.
"We're five weeks from the season, and most of the schools
now are at their scholarship limit of 85. They're maxed out of
scholarships," Donahue said.
Both analysts predict football at Penn State will not turn
around until at least the year after the sanctions are lifted.
"I'd be surprised to see the team win more than five games
in a season between now and 2017, and that makes the bowl ban
pretty irrelevant," Edwards told Reuters.
"It's going to be tough for them not to be 3-and-9, 4-and-8.
I think a 5-and-7 season three years from now I would consider
that a good year," Donahue said.
O'Brien, who left a job as offensive coordinator for the
National Football League's New England Patriots, a perennial
pro-football powerhouse that lost the 2012 Super Bowl to the New
York Giants, appeared to take the sanctions in stride.
"I knew when I accepted the position that there would be
tough times ahead," O'Brien said in a statement. "But I am
committed for the long term to Penn State and our student
athletes."
(Reporting by Mark Shade; Editing by Dan Burns and Lisa
Shumaker)