* University could be barred from one or more football
seasons
* NCAA said moving with unprecedented speed, relying on
Freeh report
By Edith Honan
July 23 Penn State University faces potentially
crippling sanctions against its football program on Monday, when
the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is due to
announce punitive measures stemming from former assistant coach
Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse of children.
The NCAA has called a news conference at 9:00 a.m. EDT in
Indianapolis, Indiana, to announce "corrective and punitive"
measures against the school, and could levy the so-called "death
penalty" that would eliminate an entire season or more for the
scandal-scarred football program.
In June, Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys
over 15 years. This month, former FBI director Louis Freeh
released a report that criticized longtime head football coach
Joe Paterno for his role in protecting Sandusky, and the
school's image, at the expense of Sandusky's young victims.
Michael McCann, the director of the Sports Law Institute at
the Vermont Law School, said the death penalty is rarely applied
and is designed for programs with repeat offenses.
"It's seldom used but these are extraordinary
circumstances," he said. "I think there would be a strong
justification for the death penalty or a sanction that's
commensurate with the offense and would require Penn State to
correct the institutional failures that led to this disastrous
scandal."
The NCAA appeared to be moving with unprecedented speed, and
to be relying on Freeh's findings instead of conducting its own
investigation.
Possible penalties also include barring the team from bowl
appearances and withdrawing scholarships, experts said.
Attorney Alan Milstein said the Penn State case differed
from other cases where the NCAA imposed disciplinary measures,
in that the college faces potential criminal and civil penalties
in addition to any punishment the NCAA might hand down.
"PAYING DEARLY"
"They're paying fairly dearly in addition to these sanctions
for the violations," Milstein said.
Penn State could face hundreds of millions of dollars in
civil liabilities, legal experts have said.
The university is also under investigation by the U.S.
Department of Education for possible violations of the Clery
Act, which requires colleges to collect and report daily and
annual crime statistics and issue timely warnings.
Penn State's storied football team is undergoing a reckoning
after long serving as the university's cash cow, not only for
ticket and merchandise sales but for the goodwill it instilled
in deep-pocketed donors and alumnae. The scandal also sparked a
national conversation about child predation.
Freeh's report, commissioned by the university's board of
trustees and released on July 12, said Paterno and other
high-ranking school officials covered up Sandusky's actions for
years while demonstrating a callous disregard for the abuse
victims.
Paterno was fired by Penn State's board in November, days
after Sandusky was arrested for the abuse.
Sandusky, 68, awaits sentencing. He faces up to 373 years in
prison.
In 2001, graduate assistant Mike McQueary witnessed Sandusky
assaulting a boy in the showers at the Penn State athletic
complex. McQueary told Paterno, who told Athletic Director Tim
Curley, who subsequently talked with then-university Vice
President Gary Schultz and university President Graham Spanier.
No one went to the police.
Spanier was fired in November at the same time as Paterno.
Curley and Schultz have been charged with perjury for allegedly
lying to a grand jury investigating Sandusky's crimes and for
failing to report suspected child abuse. They have pleaded not
guilty.
If the team is allowed to play this year, Milstein said it
will likely face a "comeuppance," saying the scandal will
provide rich fodder for hecklers supporting rival teams.
"For years, Penn State wore on its sleeves that it was so
clean and, by extension, everyone else was so dirty, and
obviously that facade has been broken," he said.
(Additional reporting by Greg McCune; Editing by Eric Walsh)