* Penn State football avoids "death penalty"
* NCAA president cites "tragically unnecessary
circumstances"
* No bowl games for four seasons, scholarships reduced
By Edith Honan
July 23 The governing body of U.S. college
sports on Monday fined Penn State University $60 million and
voided its football victories for the past 14 seasons in an
unprecedented rebuke for the school's failure to stop coach
Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse of children.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said the school had put "hero
worship and winning at all costs" ahead of integrity, honesty
and responsibility.
Penn State was not given the so-called death penalty that
could have suspended its football program, but it was banned
from lucrative post-season games for four years and had the
number of scholarships available to players reduced from 25 to
15.
Penn State officials were accused of not taking action after
being alerted that Sandusky, a former assistant football coach,
was sexually abusing children. The scandal tainted one of
college football's leading coaches, the late Joe Paterno, and
led to his firing last year along with other top school
officials.
The punishment, announced by the National College Athletic
Association at a news conference in Indianapolis, was
unprecedented for its swiftness and breadth. It was the latest
blow to an institution still reeling from Sandusky's conviction
last month on child molestation charges.
The case was another blotch on the diminishing legacy of
Paterno, who until Monday's action had held the record for
victories among big-time U.S. college football coaches in a
career that spanned more than 40 seasons. Paterno lost that
status since the NCAA's punishment includes voiding the Nittany
Lions' victories between 1998 and 2011 - the time from the first
allegations made against Sandusky to his arrest.
The Paterno family said on Monday the NCAA's actions "defame
the legacy and contributions of a great coach and educator
without any input from our family or those who knew him best."
"This is not a fair or thoughtful action; it is a panicked
response to the public's understandable revulsion at what
Sandusky did," the statement said.
Later on Monday, the Big Ten Conference of college sports
announced Penn State would forfeit its share of revenues for
post-season bowl games organized by the league, and the
estimated $13 million would instead be donated to charities
devoted to the protection of children. The $60 million will also
go to programs to combat child abuse.
"TRAGICALLY UNNECESSARY"
Emmert said the NCAA chose not to levy the "death penalty"
because it would have harmed individuals with no role in the
Sandusky scandal.
"This case involves tragic and tragically unnecessary
circumstances," Emmert said. "One of the grave damages stemming
form our love of sports is that the sports themselves can become
too big to fail, indeed too big to even challenge. The result
can be an erosion of academic values that are replaced by the
value of hero worship and winning at all costs.
"In the Penn State case, the results were perverse and
unconscionable," he said. "No price the NCAA can levy will
repair the grievous damage inflicted by Jerry Sandusky on his
victims. However, we can make clear that the culture, actions
and inactions that allowed them to be victimized will not be
tolerated in collegiate athletics."
In June, Sandusky, 68, was convicted of sexually abusing 10
boys over a period of 15 years. He awaits sentencing and could
be given as many as 373 years in prison.
This month, former FBI director Louis Freeh released a
report that criticized Paterno, who led Penn State to national
championships in 1982 and 1986, for his role in protecting
Sandusky and the school's image at the expense of young victims.
The NCAA penalty was handed down one day after Penn State
removed a statue of Paterno, known to adoring fans as JoPa, from
in front of the university football stadium.
Bill O'Brien, Paterno's successor as head coach, said in a
statement he was "committed for the long term to Penn State and
our student athletes."
"I knew when I accepted the position that there would be
tough times ahead," he said. "I was then, and I remain,
convinced that our student athletes are the best in the country.
I could not be more proud to lead this team and these courageous
and humble young men into the upcoming 2012 season."
Alan Milstein, a sports lawyer who took on the NFL over its
eligibility rules, said he agreed with much of the penalty but
faulted the NCAA's decision to reduce scholarships and impose a
hefty fine.
"I don't know how you can say that money does not come out
of essentially the students' pockets, whether it results in
increased tuition or a lessening of academic services."
But Jerry Parkinson, law professor at the University of
Wyoming and former member of the NCAA infractions committee,
predicted "the donors/true believers in Penn State will step up
to the plate so that the financial penalty can be absorbed
without the impact of some of the other penalties."
The NCAA and league penalties will cost the school $15.5
million each year for four years and $12 million in the fifth
year according to Diane Viacava, the lead analyst for Penn State
at bond rating agency Moody's Investors Service. That is a tiny
portion of the nearly $4.6 billion that Penn State made in
revenue last year, making the immediate financial impact of
those penalties on the school "minimal," Viacava said
College football is a huge generator of money for major U.S.
universities such as Penn State because of large television
contracts and the millions of ticket sales. Penn State's program
was rated the third most valuable by Forbes magazine.
NO NCAA INVESTIGATION
The NCAA acted with unprecedented speed, relying on Freeh's
findings instead of conducting its own investigation, though
Emmert said the NCAA reserves the right to conduct its own
investigation at a later time.
Freeh's report, commissioned by the university's board of
trustees and released on July 12, said Paterno and other
high-ranking school officials covered up Sandusky's actions for
years while demonstrating a callous disregard for victims.
Paterno was fired by Penn State's board in November, days
after Sandusky was arrested for the abuse. Paterno died in
January of lung cancer.
In 2001, graduate assistant Mike McQueary witnessed Sandusky
assaulting a boy in the showers at the Penn State athletic
complex. McQueary told Paterno, who told Athletic Director Tim
Curley, who subsequently talked with then-university Vice
President Gary Schultz and university President Graham Spanier.
No one went to the police.
Spanier was fired in November at the same time as Paterno.
Curley and Schultz have been charged with perjury for allegedly
lying to a grand jury investigating Sandusky and for failing to
report suspected child abuse. They have pleaded not guilty.
The university also is under investigation by the U.S.
Department of Education for possible violations of the Clery
Act, which requires colleges to collect and report daily and
annual crime statistics and issue timely warnings.
