July 23 The family of Joe Paterno on Monday said the sweeping penalties handed down against Penn State University by the National Collegiate Athletic Association "defame the legacy and contributions" of the late Penn State football coach.

The family decried the NCAA's decision to base their penalties, which included voiding 14 seasons of victories for the football team, on the substance of a recent report by former FBI director Louis Freeh.

"The release of the Freeh report has triggered an avalanche of vitriol, condemnation and posthumous punishment on Joe Paterno," the statement said. "The NCAA has now become the latest party to accept the report as the final word on the Sandusky scandal."

The vacating of the wins by the NCAA means that Paterno is no longer the most victorious coach in the history of major U.S. college football.

Earlier Monday, the governing body of U.S. college sports took sweeping, unprecedented action against Penn State's revered football program in response to a child sex abuse scandal, fining the school $60 million, limiting football scholarships and excluding the team from post-season play. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Jackie Frank)