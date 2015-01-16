(Adds Pennsylvania statement)
Jan 16 Pennsylvania has agreed to pay $48.83
million to settle U.S. government claims it violated federal law
by providing benefits to ineligible aliens under Medicaid and
two other federal programs from 2004 to 2010.
In a statement on Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice
said the commonwealth provided improper benefits under Medicaid,
the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, and the
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as
food stamps.
The Justice Department said Pennsylvania violated a 1996 law
that authorizes non-emergency benefits only for documented
aliens who fall below specified income thresholds and have been
in the country for more than five years, and that requires
states to verify recipients' eligibility.
Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services did not admit
liability in agreeing to settle.
Pennsylvania will pay the $48.83 million to the federal
government in 20 equal quarterly installments from now through
Dec. 31, 2019.
The Justice Department said the settlement helps insure that
taxpayer-funded benefits are used as intended.
A spokeswoman for Pennsylvania's Department of Human
Services said the agency "remains committed to protecting
taxpayer funds and ensuring our most vulnerable individuals
receive the benefits for which they are eligible."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andre
Grenon and Leslie Adler)