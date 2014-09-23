Sept 23 It will be winner takes all under an
initiative in Pennsylvania to rebuild more than 500 aging
bridges via the award of a single contract, part of a national
blitz to replace crumbling infrastructure.
Pennsylvania, which is home to more unsound bridges than any
other U.S. state, is soliciting bids this month to replace 558
aging bridges, through a public-private partnership called Rapid
Bridge Replacement Project.
There is no ceiling set on the size of the contract, the
state's Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.
"The average age of our bridges is over 51 years old," said
Erin Waters-Trasatt, a DOT spokeswoman. "Our principal concern
with this project is safety."
More than 63,000 bridges across the United States are in
urgent need of repair, with most of the aging, structurally
compromised structures part of the interstate highway system, an
analysis of recent federal data found earlier this year.
To move the Pennsylvania project along, the state has
selected four teams, each of which includes architectural,
engineering, construction and financing specialists, to make
bids. One team will get all the work, which is expected to be
completed by 2018.
The initiative, which would close no single span for more
than 60 days, would rebuild or replace nearly 11 percent of the
state's 5,218 "structurally deficient" spans, according to the
American Road and Transportation Builders Association. All told,
there are more than 22,000 bridges in Pennsylvania.
Winning bidders are responsible for financing and the state
pays based on adherence to contract terms.
"Cost is a significant factor, but it's not going to be
awarded to the lowest bidder just because of the price,"
Waters-Trasatt said.
The winner is free to reuse designs to speed up projects and
keep costs low. The state will seek to ensure solid construction
by requiring the winning team to perform maintenance on the
bridges for 25 years.
"Conventionally, people in engineering will tell you, if
something is wrong with the design it will show up pretty early
in the construction," Waters-Trasatt said.
The project is part of a growing trend to replace aging
infrastructure in a broad sweep in order to save time and money.
A similar project in Missouri replaced or repaired 802
bridges in about three and a half years for $685 million.
