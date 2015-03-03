Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
March 3 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf proposed a $29.9 billion budget on Tuesday that includes $2.5 billion of net tax increases for fiscal 2016.
Wolf's sweeping revamp of the state's tax system would raise sales and personal income taxes while lowering property and corporate taxes, he said during his address to lawmakers. (Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
* Trump's healthcare setback weighs on Treasury yields * U.S. two-year note yields fall to one-month low as well * U.S. two-year note auction posts decent results (Adds comments, details of U.S. 2-year note auction, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields dropped to one-month lows on Monday, weighed down by growing doubts about the Trump administration's ability to deliver on its campaign promise to bolster