Harrisburg, Penn. Oct 16 Pennsylvania lawmakers approved changes to a bill on Thursday that would set up an early-intervention program for distressed cities and towns and cap state oversight at eight years.

The law, called Act 47, hasn't been significantly altered since it was first signed in 1987. Six of approximately 20 struggling municipalities currently under state oversight have languished in the program almost since its inception nearly three decades ago. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett will sign the bill, his spokesman Jay Pagni said.

Under the revisions, a local government could be subject to a "death penalty," or be disincorporated, if it is deemed by a court to be beyond saving. Essential city functions would be turned over to "service districts." Legislators have stressed that this would only be used in extreme cases.

The law would still provide aid and protection to cash-strapped municipalities.

"This desperately needs to be done. We will have a swifter process and protection for the people of the state. Municipalities won't be in it any longer than they need to be," said Pennsylvania Sen. John Eichelberger, a Republican who sponsored the Senate version of the bill.

For the cities, townships, boroughs and others already in the program, the clock would start ticking now, he said.

The bankruptcy of Detroit, Michigan, and a handful of other high-profile municipal failings has focused attention on the role U.S. states should play in helping their struggling cities. About half have some kind of intervention program.

Among late amendments to the Pennsylvania legislation, House Bill 1773, was an option for municipalities in Act 47 to substitute an enhanced municipal services tax, triple the usual $52 annual rate, for an enhanced earned income tax.

Representative Chris Ross, a Republican from Chester County and the prime sponsor of the House bill, said the earned income tax collects more revenue from higher-income residents, but may act as a deterrent to them settling in a town in the first place.

He said the municipal services tax is fairer because it treats all taxpayers equally. Administering city services to a middle-income taxpayer costs no more than for an upper-income resident, Ross said.

Another amendment was targeted at Scranton, which earlier this year tried and failed to get court permission to impose a commuter tax to shore up its distressed municipal pension system.

The new legislation specifies that distressed municipalities cannot impose taxes on commuters unless they impose the same tax increase on their own residents, Ross said. (Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Editing by Hilary Russ in New York and Meredith Mazzilli)