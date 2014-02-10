Feb 9 A tour bus slid off a snowy highway in southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday, sending 26 passengers and the bus driver to area hospitals, most with minor injuries, officials said.

The bus left State Highway 220 about 20 miles south of Bedford, Pennsylvania, and stuck an embankment, said a report by Pennsylvania State Police.

The driver appeared to have been traveling too fast given the condition of the road, according to the state police. The bus is owned by Freedom Excursions in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and the crash remains under investigation, the patrol said.

The bus originated in Altoona and was bound for Rocky Gap, Maryland, a resort area that includes a casino, said David Cubbison, director of the Bedford County Emergency Management.

The crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. about nine miles north of the Maryland border, Cubbison said.

Thirty ambulances from Pennsylvania and Maryland responded to the accident, Cubbison said. He was not sure how serious the injuries were but understood most were minor.

The snow-covered highway where the crash occurred is hilly and winding, Cubbison said.

"It was snowing most of the day and there were a number of accidents across the county," Cubbison said. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Edith Honan and Eric Walsh)