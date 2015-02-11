By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 11 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf
on Wednesday proposed a new 5 percent severance tax on the
state's booming natural gas extraction industry, a turnabout
from his Republican predecessor who opposed such a tax.
The measure could generate $1 billion or more, Wolf said
again on Wednesday, repeating a figure he touted during his
campaign. He said he would use "the lion's share" of the
additional revenue to boost education funding. Wolf, a Democrat,
ousted incumbent Tom Corbett in November in part because some
voters believed Corbett had dramatically underfunded the school
system.
"We have the natural resources to actually do something
about the problem here," Wolf said during his announcement,
broadcast from Caln Elementary School, about an hour west of
Philadelphia. Like other public schools in Pennsylvania, Caln
gets about 30 percent of its funding from the state.
Wolf noted that Pennsylvania ranks forty-fifth in the nation
for state support for education.
With its rich Marcellus shale formation, Pennsylvania's
industry for natural gas extraction has boomed. It is now second
in production behind only Texas, which, like all other major
natural gas producing states, already has a severance tax on the
value of the gas extracted at the wellhead.
Wolf said his proposal is modeled after the severance tax
levied in West Virginia.
Calling it the Education Reinvestment Act, Wolf said his
plan would also add a tax, based on volume of extraction, of 4.7
cents per thousand cubic feet of natural gas. And it would
include some protection for property owners leasing their land,
he said.
If approved by the state legislature, it would go into
effect Jan. 1, 2016, and provide revenues for the state
beginning fiscal year 2017. The state is facing an estimated
budget gap of at least $2 billion, which Wolf is expected to
address in his budget proposal on March 3.
The measure could face some pushback in the state's
Republican-controlled legislature. But some kind of fracking tax
stands a chance of passing, as lawmakers from both parties have
already proposed their own such taxes in recent weeks ranging
from 3.2 percent to 8 percent.
"I don't think lawmakers are gearing up for gridlock," Wolf
said. "Done right, a reasonable tax is actually the best thing
for the private sector. This is a reasonable tax. It's been
working all around the country."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)