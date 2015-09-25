By Elizabeth Daley
PITTSBURGH, Sept 25 A Pennsylvania lighting
manager accused of stealing more than $1.8 million from QVC, a
televised shopping network that employed him for over a decade,
will plead not guilty to all charges at his arraignment next
month, his lawyer said Friday.
Douglas Rae, 58, of Bethlehem is accused of devising a
scheme to defraud the network through a series of false invoices
using two collaborators at different companies, according to
the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of
Pennsylvania.
Prosecutors say Rae submitted bogus invoices from multiple
companies under his control totaling more than $1.8 million to
collect money from QVC, a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corp
. He used the funds for personal expenses including home
appliances, electronics, dental services and airline tickets to
visit a vacation home, according to the U.S. attorney.
He allegedly gave his collaborators a 10 percent cut of any
money they helped him pilfer, according to the indictment.
The company said it had employed Rae for about 16 years and
spokeswoman Diane Zappas said the missing funds were discovered
through QVC's regular internal audit process.
Rae is charged with seven counts of mail fraud, 25 counts of
wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts
of money laundering.
John R. Hodde, 53, of Aubrey, Texas, and Michael H. Keppler,
55, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, who allegedly assisted Rae by
submitting false invoices from their companies, were each
separately charged with two counts of wire fraud and conspiracy
to commit wire fraud for their participation.
If convicted on all charges, Rae could spend the rest of his
life in prison and be forced to pay full restitution.
Hodde and Keppler could face sentences of up to 40 years and
also could be forced to pay full restitution and a $500,000
fine.
Rae has posted $10,000 bail and will appear in U.S. District
Court in Philadelphia on Oct. 1, according to court documents.
(Editing By Frank McGurty)