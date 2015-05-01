May 1 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on
Friday the state will set up its own healthcare exchange if
needed to save insurance subsidies for thousands of residents
under the federal government's 2010 Affordable Care Act.
The announcement comes ahead of a ruling expected in June
from the U.S. Supreme Court in a lawsuit concerning the
eligibility of tax subsidies for people in states where the
federal government runs health insurance marketplaces.
"In order to protect 382,000 Pennsylvanians from potentially
losing subsidies that help them afford health care coverage, I
have written to the federal government outlining a contingency
plan to set up a state-based marketplace to ensure no one loses
their health coverage," Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement.
He added that his letter to the U.S. Secretary of Health and
Human Services does not mean that Pennsylvania must set up a
state-based marketplace.
Up to 7.5 million people in at least 34 states that use the
federal exchange could lose their tax subsidies if the court
disallows the tax subsidies, according to the consulting firm
Avalere Health, dealing a possibly fatal blow to the program.
Most of the 50 states have not created their own exchanges.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Alan Crosby)