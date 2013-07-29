July 28 A helicopter carrying five passengers crashed in a heavily wooded area of northeastern Pennsylvania and killed several people, state police said on Sunday.

The wreckage of a Robinson 66 helicopter was found in a rugged area in Noxen, about 21 miles (34 km) west of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesman confirmed there were "multiple fatalities," but could not say how many people died.

The helicopter was en route to the Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, according to the FAA. The helicopter was coming from the Greater Binghamton Airport, New York, the FAA said.

However, a representative for the Binghamton airport said the aircraft originated in the Tri Cities Airport in Endicott, New York.

An alert notice was issued after the aircraft lost radar and communication contact Saturday night, according to the FAA.

The FAA is investigating. The National Transportation Safety is en route and will lead the accident investigation, the FAA said. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Stacey Joyce)