Dec 15 A suspect in five killings has barricaded himself in a home outside Philadelphia on Monday morning, local media outlets reported.

Police had discovered the bodies of five people, all shot at close range, in three separate locations in a Pennsylvania county northwest of Philadelphia, WPVI television and other media reported.

Police SWAT teams were positioned outside the home in Souderton where the suspect, believed to be a military veteran, was holed up, WPVI reported.

A shooting was first reported at about 4:00 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) in Lower Salford, where police found a woman shot to death, local media reported.

Police responding to a second call about half an hour later found two people shot and killed in Lansdale. Two further people were found dead in Souderton.

Souderton schools were placed under lockdown, according to the school district's website.

"Due to police activity in Souderton and Harleysville, our schools have been placed in "Shelter in Place," it said. "All students are safe and are secured in their classrooms."

