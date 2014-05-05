(Corrects May 2 story to remove erroneous reference to Senator
Rob Teplitz as a co-sponsor of the legislation in 4th paragraph)
By David DeKok
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania May 2 Shamokin,
Pennsylvania, tucked away in the coal country about 120 miles
northwest of Philadelphia, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and
can't get a loan from a bank. It's so broke, the gas service to
city hall was temporarily cut off last month.
So the council for the city of 7,000 residents has agreed to
seek entry to a state financial oversight program dating from
1987 that facilitates access to credit and permits the levying
of certain taxes. Now, though, some lawmakers say the program is
more like a trap than a benefit: municipalities get into it, and
few get out.
Just seven of the 27 local governments to enter state
oversight under the program, known as Act 47, have ever been
released from it. As a result, legislators want to cap how long
cities can stay under state oversight and, in the hardest cases,
impose a municipal death penalty that amounts to
disincorporation and a state takeover. The law was passed in a
bid to help Pennsylvania cities battered by the decline of the
American steel industry in the 1970s and '80s.
"We want to hopefully prevent them from going in, but if
they do, there needs to be an exit strategy," said Senator Rob
Teplitz, a Democrat who represents the state capital of
Harrisburg, which last year sold some of its assets and
restructured debt. Teplitz sits on a committee that is reviewing
legislation to cap the amount of time a municipality can stay in
the program.
A handful of high-profile failings, such as Detroit's
bankruptcy filing last July, has focused attention on the role
states should play in helping their struggling cities.
About half of U.S. states have some kind of intervention
program, according to James Spiotto, a partner at the law firm
Chapman and Cutler in Chicago.
STATE OVERSIGHT
In Pennsylvania, 20 local governments are operating under
state oversight, and six have been in the program for a quarter
century or more, according to the state Department of Community
and Economic Development, which administers the program.
The bill now moving through the legislature would codify the
state's early-intervention options and improve financial
reporting to allow the state to spot and help troubled
municipalities earlier.
State oversight under the amended Act 47 would be capped
initially at five years, and the absolute limit, with
extensions, would be eight.
Imposing a hard deadline could force elected officials to
make unpopular decisions such raising taxes, cutting jobs or
eliminating services to balance budgets, said John H.
Eichelberger, a Republican state senator from Hollidaysburg and
a prime sponsor of the bill. He hopes to have legislation ready
for Governor Tom Corbett by June.
Under the "death penalty," municipalities would be
disincorporated and converted into "municipal service districts"
run indefinitely by court-appointed administrators, not local
elected officials.
"This would almost never happen," Eichelberger said. "But if
something must happen, this is an option."
Opponents of the bill include Harrisburg City Councilman
Brad Koplinski, who pushed for his city for file for bankruptcy
in 2011. The filing was thrown out later that year after state
lawmakers temporarily banned it. Koplinski said the eight-year
deadline is "onerous" given the magnitude of the problems some
cities face.
But weaning these towns from assistance while their local
economies still languish has proven to be too tall an order for
most of them.
One of those cities, Aliquippa, the Pittsburgh suburb where
former Chicago Bears tight end and coach Mike Ditka grew up,
entered Act 47 the same year the law was implemented.
Since taking office in 2012, Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker
has focused on getting the city off what he called the "crutch"
of Act 47. The city hired a software management company to
improve accounting systems, for example.
This year marked the first budget in ten years that
Aliquippa did not have to take out a tax anticipation loan. The
city typically borrowed between $250,000 and $350,000 a year,
Walker said.
But after decades of distress, there's no set date for the
city to exit the program, which Walker called "a stigma."
"It took forty years to drive this bus into the ditch," he
said.
