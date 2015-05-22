HARRISBURG, Penn. May 22 The public pension plan for firefighters in Scranton, Pennsylvania, might need emergency state aid in order to avoid insolvency, the state's chief fiscal officer said on Friday.

That plan is funded at just 16 percent and is pressuring the city's own strained finances. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who heads a task force appointed this month by Governor Tom Wolf to study fixes for local pensions, has repeatedly warned that Scranton's pension - and the city itself - will run out of money without action.

He did not elaborate on what kind of state intervention would be appropriate.

But a cash bailout for the rest of the state's struggling local pension funds is unlikely, he said.

"We have clearly said there will be no bailout," he said.

DePasquale made his remarks after speaking in Harrisburg to the Pennsylvania Association of Municipal Pension Systems about the report his task force plans to release in early June.

That report will propose fixes to the state's municipal pension systems, some 140 of which are categorized as distressed or moderately distressed. Municipal pension plans range in size from tiny, covering two or three employees, to large ones in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Statewide, municipal pension plans - for townships, boroughs, and cities, but not counties or school districts - face a total unfunded liability of nearly $8 billion, DePasquale said on Friday.

Some 25 municipalities have at least one pension fund that is funded at less than 25 percent, he said.

The task force is seeking to craft recommendations that do not punish workers, who he said are not to blame, or citizens wary of higher taxes, DePasquale said.

He wants to avoid the experience of Detroit, where retirees suffered cuts to their pensions as part of the Michigan city's bankruptcy. (Editing by Hilary Russ and Matthew Lewis)