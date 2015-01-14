HARRISBURG, Penn. Jan 14 Cities and towns in Pennsylvania that administer their own public pension systems have nearly $7.7 billion of unfunded future liabilities, according to a report on Wednesday from state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

DePasquale called for immediate steps to repair the distressed municipal pension plans, including negotiations between the state and public sector unions, and eliminating so-called spiking, when public employees load up on overtime at the end of their careers to drive up the base used to calculate benefits.

"I'm going to continue to beat this drum until we tackle this comprehensively, as a state," DePasquale said at a Capitol news conference.

Another solution that could standardize management and help reduce costs would be merging municipal plans into separate statewide plans for police, fire and non-uniformed employees, he said.

Nearly half of Pennsylvania's 1,223 municipal pension plans are in some distress. Their current total pension shortfall, based on January 2013 financial data, is $1 billion higher than when last measured in 2011, even as the stock market was rising, DePasquale said.

Most of the funds are in mild distress, but some are in crisis, including Scranton, whose plan is just 23 percent funded, according to the report. Twenty-two of the plans are in severe distress.

The total shortfall is skewed by Philadelphia, with its $5.3 billion unfunded liability, and Pittsburgh, with a gap of nearly $485 million.

DePasquale blamed the overall problem on optimistic rates of return, large reductions in public employment, and longer life spans for retirees thanks to medical advances. (Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Editing by Hilary Russ and Andre Grenon in New York)