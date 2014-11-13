Nov 13 Property taxes in cash-strapped Scranton, Pennsylvania, will rise 19 percent, and a local tax on everyone who works in the city will triple as the former coal and steel town struggles to recover from the financial crisis, according to budget documents released late on Wednesday.

The $107.4 million budget proposal for fiscal 2015, which begins Jan. 1, is the first for Mayor William Courtright, who took office in January. Courtright could not be reached for comment.

"We really are trying to restore fiscal integrity," said Scranton business administrator David Bulzoni, who worked on the budget.

Former mayor Christopher Doherty, who did not seek reelection last year after 12 years in office, had a testy relationship with some former city council members, often bickering over finances.

In 2012, the council allowed a default on parking bonds guaranteed by the city, further eroding Scranton's reputation in the credit markets.

One planned change in the new budget will be diverting about half of the property tax revenue to service the city's debt, a move Bulzoni hopes will be "very well received by the credit markets."

Courtright's proposed spending plan for next year is 18 percent smaller than this year's budget. Bulzoni said that is because the city had planned to spend $22 million this year to pay a court award to police and fire fighters over back pay.

However, the city could not raise the funds, so it now hopes to borrow about $5 million next year to make a partial payment on the settlement.

The current budget also suffers from what Bulzoni called a "very optimistic revenue forecast." The gap that Courtright's budget must close could be about $4 million, but with the year not yet over it is difficult to be sure.

Scranton expects to continue the usual cash-flow borrowing through the issuance of tax anticipation notes, with a $13 million sale planned for 2015.

The city will also likely explore refinancing existing debt and other liabilities, Bulzoni said, in addition to efforts to sell its parking assets. (Reporting by Hilary Russ. Editing by Andre Grenon)