June 25 Scranton, Pennsylvania, Mayor William
Courtright said on Thursday the state should take over the
city's pension system after a report found problems with past
benefit awards in one of the funds.
Courtright, a Democrat, said the most recent report was a
"wakeup call" and that he will ask for the support of Governor
Tom Wolf in moving all of the funds to the Pennsylvania
Municipal Retirement System.
"Bill after bill, report after report, and study after study
have recommended taking this step," Courtright said in a
statement, adding the benefits were awarded under a different
mayor, city council, and pension board. "It's our job to fix
it."
While many U.S. states have passed pension reforms aimed at
improving their underfunded pension systems, thousands of small
local governments still run their own funds across the country,
some of which face difficulties. Pennsylvania alone has 3,200
such plans, nearly all of them with less than 100 members each.
Scranton's plan for non-uniformed employees is funded at 23
percent and could run out of money in two years. Its fund for
retired firefighters is just 16 percent funded and could need
emergency state aid to avoid insolvency, Pennsylvania Auditor
General Eugene DePasquale said in May.
DePasquale released a report on Wednesday criticizing double
benefit payments promised to non-uniformed employees as a
retirement incentive in 2002. The city did not properly
authorize the offers or analyze their financial impact, his
report found.
The double pension payments cost the city about $2.9 million
and contributed to the plan's dire financial condition, he said.
The report recommends that Scranton finish reviewing
benefits paid to those retirees and consider whether to
claw-back some of the payouts.
