April 7 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday nominated a venture capitalist and businessman to be the state's next treasurer.

Timothy A. Reese would fill the post vacated by Rob McCord, who pleaded guilty in February to attempted extortion for trying to bully campaign contributions from potential state contractors.

Reese, 51, whose nomination must be confirmed by the state Senate, serves on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Advisory Committee on small and emerging companies.

"At a time when Treasury needs a steady hand, Tim brings more than two decades of significant finance and business experience," Wolf said in a statement.

Reese makes venture and private equity investments in companies at all stages of development, and has started six of his own companies, the governor's office said. Reese is also a managing partner at Forge Intellectual Capital.

In 2012, he founded the investment firm National Minority Angel Network, which focuses on minority, women and veteran-owned businesses. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)