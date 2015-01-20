By David DeKok and Hilary Russ
HARRISBURG, Pa./NEW YORK
HARRISBURG, Pa./NEW YORK Jan 20 Pennsylvania's
new governor, Democrat Tom Wolf, highlighted his status as a
political outsider during his inaugural address on Tuesday,
asking legislators to work together to fix major problems facing
their state.
"I'm not a product of our political system," Wolf said after
being sworn in as the state's 47th governor. "Together we can
find an approach that works. That's what I have done throughout
my career."
Wolf, who turned around his family's failing cabinet
business, is not a complete stranger to politics, having served
as Revenue Secretary under former Democratic Governor Ed
Rendell.
His bipartisan approach is likely to encounter strong
resistance, however, with a legislature led by Republicans. Even
Wolf's predecessor, fellow Republican Tom Corbett, was unable to
win support for most of his policy initiatives.
Wolf, 66, campaigned on restoring cuts to education funding,
which Democrats say topped $1 billion under Corbett. But Wolf
must also address a $2.3 billion budget shortfall for the fiscal
year beginning in July, according to information released by his
transition team.
Wolf has proposed a 5 percent extraction tax on
Pennsylvania's booming natural gas industry. He claims that
could generate $1 billion in new revenue for education.
But Republican leaders are seeking action on issues like the
growing public pension burden and the selloff of state liquor
stores.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, who took power last
month after a revolt by Republican conservatives against their
former leader, told Reuters through a spokesman that he wants to
see action on "spending issues" before new taxes are addressed.
Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai on Sunday said in a
local television interview that an extraction tax is "the wrong
thing at this time."
To rebuild Pennsylvania's middle class and economy, Wolf
said he would focus on "jobs that pay, schools that teach" and a
government that works.
"We need to be bold. We need to work together and we need to
get started," Wolf said.
He also addressed protesters whose loud chanting against
natural gas extraction could be heard throughout his speech. "To
the protesters here today, help me develop these opportunities
in a way that is clean, safe and sustainable," he said.
House Minority Leader Frank Dermody said Republicans should
be able to work with Wolf, who was the only Democrat to unseat a
sitting Republican governor in November elections.
"Serious compromise on the most pressing of (the state's)
challenges and issues is not only possible, but necessary if we
want to move Pennsylvania forward," he said.
