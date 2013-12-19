WASHINGTON Dec 19 The holdings of U.S. public
pensions again reached record highs during the third quarter, as
the stock market surged and governments and employees pitched in
billions of dollars, according to U.S. Census data released on
Thursday.
The cash and security holdings for the 100 largest
public-employee retirement systems in the country, representing
almost all public pensions, reached $3.06 trillion in the third
quarter of 2013, a 9.8 percent rise from the same quarter in
2012 and a 4 percent increase from the previous quarter.
Investments provide the lion's share of public pension
revenues, and retirement systems are reaping the benefits of the
stock market's gangbuster performance this year. The benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 Index has delivered a total return,
including reinvested dividends, of 29.6 percent so far this
year, putting it on pace for its best year since 1997. Through
the third quarter, its total return was 19.8 percent.
Corporate stocks, making up about a third of pension
holdings, hit $1.06 trillion in the quarter, 11.4 percent more
than in the third quarter of 2012 and 3.8 percent more than the
prior quarter. International securities, a much smaller pool,
rose 16.6 percent over the year to $637.8 billion.
Altogether, the pensions' investment earnings totaled
$120.13 billion in the three months that ended on Sept. 30, the
largest quarterly gain since the first quarter of 2012.
During the 2007-09 recession, the financial crisis caused
pension investments to crumble just as states confronting
collapsing revenues cut their pension contributions and laid off
employees. Pensions have slowly marched back to health since
holdings reached a low of $2.1 trillion in 2009.
For the first three quarters of this year pension holdings
have hit record highs.
Still, the pensions' fixed-income performance has been
mixed. Bonds have been lagging in recent months over concerns
about the future of the Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying
stimulus program, which the central bank said on Wednesday it
would begin reducing in January.
In the third quarter corporate bond holdings were $323.2
billion, moderately higher than the second quarter's $321.5
billion but 7.1 percent lower than $347.8 billion in the third
quarter of 2012.
Treasury holdings fell 0.2 percent from the second quarter
to $265.7 billion, but rose 8.1 percent from the third quarter
of 2012.
Governments across the country have reformed pension
policies in the aftermath of the funding crisis. Some began
making the full contributions that their actuaries suggest.
Others have had employees pitch in more, raised retirement ages,
and cut annual cost of living adjustments to benefits.
Governments, essentially the taxpayers, put $22.2 billion
into public pensions in the third quarter. That was 3.2 percent
less than the previous quarter, but 14.5 percent higher than the
third quarter of 2013 and the largest amount for the third
quarter on record.
Employees put in $8.3 billion, a plunge of 27.5 percent from
the quarter before. Still, it was 3.9 percent higher than the
same period in 2012 and the largest third quarter amount on
records going back to 1974.
Benefit payments, which had steadily risen since the third
quarter of last year, eased during the quarter - to $57.71
billion from $60.85 billion in the second quarter.