July 2 U.S. state and local public pensions would have been a paltry 60 percent funded in 2012 if measured by new accounting rules set to begin taking effect next year, according to a report on Tuesday.

That compares with the 73 percent aggregate funded level as actually reported for 2012, according to a sample of funds studied in a report by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

Under new Governmental Accounting Standard Board rules set to take effect over the next two years, state and local governments will report their net pension liability on their financial statements.

The changes - which do not affect what assets pension funds own but which may dramatically alter the accounting value of liabilities - will mean that some states and municipalities will have to acknowledge that pensions for police, firefighters, teachers or other municipal workers are woefully underfunded.

Under the new rules, pension funds judged to have insufficient assets to cover their obligations will have to project lower rates of return on their investments, closer to the yield on tax-exempt 20-year, AA-or-higher rated municipal bonds.

On Tuesday that yield was at 3.87 percent, according to Municipal Market Data, and it compares with the 7 percent to 8 percent projected rate of return used by major public pension systems. The higher the rate of return used, the lower future liabilities are.

If many plans end up using that lower rate of return under the new rules and the stock market remains healthy, the overall funding rate of U.S. public pensions would be about 72 percent in 2016, the report said.

If many plans don't end up using the lower rate, the aggregate funded ratio would be 83 percent under the new rules, compared with 81 percent under the current rules, the report also said.

A pension's funded ratio measures the amount of money a retirement system has on hand against its liabilities. A ratio of 80 percent is considered healthy.

Regardless of how the plans are measured, their funding levels should improve in 2013 and following years if the stock market remains healthy, the report said.

If the stock market remains upbeat in 2016, public pensions would be at least 81 percent funded on aggregate, using either current accounting methods or new GASB rules that call for valuing assets at a market rate.

"While the shift in GASB standards will make monitoring funding more difficult, the public pension landscape should improve over the next few years if financial markets do not collapse again," the report said.