NEW YORK May 8 A second New York City pension
fund has sold its holdings in firearms manufacturers, following
a similar decision by the city's teachers retirement system in
response to last year's school shootings in Connecticut, the
city's top financial officer said on Wednesday.
The $45.7 billion New York City Employees' Retirement System
divested its $16.3 million holdings in Alliant Techsystems Inc
, Olin Corp, Sturm Ruger & Co, Smith &
Wesson Holding Corp and Forjas Taurus SA.
"Our city's employees do not want their pension dollars
supporting companies whose products tear apart families and
shatter communities," Comptroller John Liu said in a statement.