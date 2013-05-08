NEW YORK May 8 A second New York City pension
fund has sold its holdings in firearm manufacturers in response
to last year's school shooting in Connecticut, the city's top
financial officer said on Wednesday.
The $45.7 billion New York City Employees' Retirement System
divested its $16.3 million holdings in Alliant Techsystems Inc
, Olin Corp, Sturm Ruger & Co, Sm &
Wesson Holding Corp and Forjas Taurus SA,
Comptroller John Liu said in statement.
The move follows a similar action by the city's teachers
retirement system, which sold its gun holdings in February. And
in January, CalSTRS, the California State Teachers' Retirement
System, sold its investments in manufacturers of firearms and
high-capacity ammunition clips.
"Our city's employees do not want their pension dollars
supporting companies whose products tear apart families and
shatter communities," Liu said.
U.S. teachers and public employees retirement funds began
reviewing their investments in firearms makers after 20 children
and six adults were shot dead at an elementary school in
Newtown, Connecticut in December.
New York state's $150 billion public pension fund said in
January that it will stop buying shares of publicly traded
firearm manufacturers, including Sturm Ruger.