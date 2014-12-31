WASHINGTON Dec 31 The breakneck growth of U.S.
public pension assets paused in the third quarter of the year,
due to falling earnings, U.S. Census data released on Wednesday
showed.
The $3.31 trillion in cash and security holdings was
slightly less than the record $3.37 trillion of the second
quarter. That was still above $3.06 trillion in the third
quarter of 2013.
Since the third quarter of 2012, public pension assets had
steadily increased, setting record highs every three months.
But earnings on the funds' investments, which provide the
lion's share of their revenue, fell $43.03 billion in the third
quarter. It was the first loss for the investments since the
second quarter of 2012, when earnings fell $18.51 billion.
The contraction came from the pensions' largest asset
holding, corporate stocks. Pension funds' corporate stocks fell
0.7 percent from the previous quarter to $1.17 trillion. Still,
that was 10.3 percent more than the third quarter of 2013.
International securities also fell from the previous
quarter, by 4.9 percent to $624.5 billion. They decreased 2.1
percent from the year before, as well.
Treasuries, meanwhile, rose to $308.1 billion, which was up
0.1 percent from the second quarter and 15.8 percent from the
third quarter of 2013. Corporate bonds were up 2.7 percent from
the previous quarter to $381.3 billion, which was also 18.4
percent higher than the third quarter of 2013.
Both employee contributions, $9.83 billion, and government
contributions, $25.04 billion, were higher than in the third
quarter of 2013, Census data showed. So were payments. In the
third quarter, public pensions paid $62.32 billion to retirees
and employees, up from $59.32 billion in the third quarter of
2013.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)