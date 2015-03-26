UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 26 U.S. public pension funds investments saw their growth restart, rising to $3.34 trillion in the fourth quarter after suffering a slight setback in their rise the previous quarter, U.S. Census data showed on Thursday.
The latest results, fueled by higher earnings, were just shy of the $3.37 trillion all-time high set in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts