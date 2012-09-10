Sept 10 Large local public pension funds in the
United States were, on average, 80 percent funded as of June 30,
2011, up from an average of 72 percent the previous year,
according to a survey of plans released on Monday by Wilshire
Associates.
The plans have seen their funding ratios -- the difference
between total assets and the retiree benefits to be covered --
swing wildly over the last decade, said Wilshire Vice President
Russ Walker, who co-authored the report.
Local government retirement systems were 95 percent funded
in fiscal 2001, then slipped as a recession took hold. They
improved mid-decade only to fall again after the financial
crisis of 2008 and the ensuing Great Recession, to close out
2011 about where they were in fiscal 2002, Walker said.
"We talked about the lost decade of the U.S. stock market,
and now it looks like we see a decade that you might call a kind
of lost decade in the funding ratios of our public pensions," he
said.
The pension funds are also likely to return just 6.2 percent
on investments in the next 10 years if asset allocations and
other factors don't change, compared to the 7.75 percent median
assumed rate of return, Wilshire predicted, noting that the
pension funds themselves usually project return rates over a
longer 20 to 30-year horizon.
Wilshire surveyed 106 large city and county retirement
systems, including: Boston, New York City, Detroit, St. Louis
and Los Angeles.
The Wilshire study is the latest to try to measure the scale
of the nation's public pension problem, after years of
underfunding and poor investment performance left many such
systems at both state and local levels with big unfunded
liabilities.
There are thousands of independent local public pension
plans of all sizes in the United States, making it difficult to
measure their overall health.
A June study from the National Conference of Public
Employees Retirement Systems found that public pensions had
funding ratios of 74.9 percent on average, down from 76.1
percent in 2011.
Also that month, the Pew Center on the States estimated that
states were short $757 billion to pay retiree pension benefits
in fiscal 2010. Pew also found that public pensions for 34
states were funded at less than 80 percent, although some have
recovered slightly since fiscal 2010.
New accounting rules approved in June by the Governmental
Accounting Standards Board will likely reveal that public
pension funds are weaker financially than previously believed.
Some changes take effect June 2013, with others to be
implemented a year later.