WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Many U.S. local governments
have large pension liabilities, but few control the management,
reforms and investments of their retirement plans, according to
a report by Moody's Investors Service released on Monday.
Altogether, an estimated 75 percent of U.S. local government
pensions are run through centrally administered plans, such as
state "cost-sharing" systems, the ratings agency found in a
sweeping survey of the public pension landscape that analyzed
8,000 local governments.
School districts in particular have little pension
independence, it added, as all but a handful of school district
pensions are run by cost-sharing plans. In addition, more than a
dozen states pay part or all of school districts' annual pension
contributions.
"The unfunded liabilities of U.S. municipal defined benefit
pensions are significant, whether expressed in terms of balance
sheet or annual budget," Moody's said in its report.
The aggregate net pension liabilities for the thousands of
governments it studied are equivalent to 150 percent of their
outstanding direct debt, Moody's found.
In budgetary terms, the approximate median pension liability
for the governments is equivalent to 100 percent of annual
operations.
State governments have generally received more scrutiny
during the heated battles over public employees' retirement
benefits.
But the Pew Center on the States at the beginning of the
year found the most populous 61 U.S. cities are short by a
collective $99 billion for pensions. The shortfall grew to $217
billion when other retiree promises, such as healthcare, were
added.
Moody's noted "taxpayers can be responsible for the pension
obligations of multiple levels of government," which in turn can
cloud large aggregate pension exposure. For example, a resident
of the city of Chicago could support 16 different pension plans.
Local pensions face other risks, as well, it said, such as
exposure to changes in financial markets. Centrally administered
plans have been moving out of fixed-income investments and into
equities in the search for higher returns.
"In half of the states, many local governments of all types
are directly linked to the asset performance of one or two large
pension plans," Moody's said. "Management of this market risk is
beyond the control of most local governments in cost-sharing
plans, where they typically have little if any influence over
investment policy or decisions."
As for the subsidies, states frequently pay at least part of
pension contributions on behalf of school districts - New Jersey
districts do not have to bear any pension costs or liabilities
for their schools. The states may cut these payments as they
grapple with their own budget and pension problems, Moody's
said.
"How likely is the risk that on-behalf payments would be
terminated? For many states, it may not be a matter of if but
when," Moody's said, noting Maryland recently approved shifting
pension costs to local schools.
Without a subsidy, Illinois school districts' unfunded
pension liability would rise to more than 30 percent of their
budgets compared to 2 percent currently, Moody's found.
However, Pennsylvania school districts' pension burden would
double.
Moody's also said there are advantages to centralized plans,
mainly in the form of lower administration costs.
Altogether, it found pension contributions may have more
bearing on credit quality than local government control.
"A strong history of funding based on conservative financial
assumptions confers low risk even if plan types are not
conducive to local control of benefits or funding, or if state
law constrains the ability to alter benefits," the report said.