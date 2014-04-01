By Robin Respaut
| April 1
April 1 The unfunded liabilities of
public-employee pension plans rose by 10 percent in fiscal 2012
to a record $914 billion, hit by low investment returns, missed
contributions and unfunded benefits, underscoring the pension
funding crisis in U.S. states and cities, a report by the Pew
Charitable Trusts said.
Factoring in promises made by local governments to fund
pension benefits for their employees, total pension debt climbed
to over $1 trillion as of June 30, 2012, the end of the most
recent budget year for which data is available.
"Even though we've seen recent market gains and reforms, the
funding gap has continued to grow for pensions," said David
Draine, a senior researcher at the Pew Center on the States.
Pew's study does not reflect the hefty gains in equity
markets since the second half of 2012.
Policymakers have grown increasingly concerned about the
fiscal health of state and local government retirement systems
since the financial crisis in 2008, when investment returns
plummeted. Many states also short-changed worker pension funds,
against recommendations by actuaries. In 2012, states missed an
aggregated $20 billion in required payments, Pew found (here).
"If (states) are able to make good payments in good times
and bad, then (they'll) be able to maintain," Draine said. "What
we're seeing instead is states making minimum payments on their
credit cards and letting costs grow in the future."
The gap in 2012 more than doubled since fiscal year 2008,
when states' unfunded pension liability was $452 billion. By
2010, that gap had swelled to $757 billion, according to Pew's
data.
In the last three years, only 14 states consistently made at
least 95 percent of the contributions that actuaries required
for their pension plans. The remaining 36 states fell short of
required payments in at least one year.
California suffered the largest increase in unfunded
liability, of $19 billion. Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York and
New Jersey also saw large increases in unfunded liabilities.
Nine states saw their pension debt drop from 2010 to 2012:
Idaho, Maine, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island,
Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The stock market saw huge gains in fiscal year 2013, but
only a few states, such as Oregon, reflect the real benefit of
that investment revenue. Most state pensions smooth out sharp
gains and losses over a five-year period, so they would continue
to feel the effects of the recession until fiscal year 2013,
according to Pew.
The same states would also divvy up the 2013 increases in
revenue through fiscal year 2018, so the benefits from the
recent leaps in the market would initially be more muted.
For the year covered by the Pew study, the benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 index recorded a total return,
including reinvested dividends, of 5.45 percent, while bonds, as
measured by the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index, gained
about 7.5 percent. In the following 12 months the S&P 500 had a
total return of nearly 21 percent while bonds were near
unchanged.
Pension funds on average have 60 percent or more of their
assets in equities and 40 percent or less in bonds. That would
translate to an investment return of less than 6 percent in
fiscal 2012 for a typical public employee pension fund compared
with nearly 13 percent the following year.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler)