WASHINGTON, July 17 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Friday that a proposal by the Department of Labor to rein in conflicts by brokers who offer retirement advice will confuse the industry.

Citing a lack of clarity, FINRA said in an official comment letter on the proposal: "These ambiguities will necessitate interpretive guidance on a wide array of issues, which the Preamble does not provide."

"This fractured approach will confuse retirement investors, financial institutions, and advisers," it said. (Reporting by Sarah Lynch and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)