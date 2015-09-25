NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. pensions may add $21
billion to $26 billion in stocks and sell $19 billion to $24
billion in bonds in the third quarter as they seek to rebalance
their portfolios as the stock market has fared poorly in the
quarter, according to UBS analysts.
Within equities, these retirement plans may add $7 billion
to $9 billion in emerging markets, and $6 billion to $7 billion
in U.S. large cap stocks, UBS strategists Boris Rjavinski and
Matthias Rusinski wrote in a research report published on
Friday.
A typical pension stock portfolio has lost 8 percent in the
third quarter, while an average pension bond portfolio has
notched a 1 percent gain, they said.
Pension funds' reduction in bond holdings will likely begin
with the sales of Treasury futures and trimming of
investment-grade securities that have been profitable, the UBS
analysts said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)