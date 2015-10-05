Washington D.C. Oct 5 The Pentagon's top weapons buyer on Monday warned against moves to reduce oversight of major weapons programs, citing new research which shows that arms programs begun during tough fiscal times show three times more cost growth.

"This is not a time for reduced oversight of programs," Frank Kendall, defense undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, said in his third annual report on how the Pentagon buys weapons, released Monday.

Kendall said weapons acquisition reforms implemented in 2009 that encouraged government program managers to save money - not just stay within their budgets - appeared to be taking hold, and weapons makers were doing a better job of meeting cost targets.

But challenges remained, including higher margins earned by subcontractors, and reining in cost on certain outlier programs.

Kendall said he was "particularly alert" to possible cost growth on programs given a study by the nonprofit Institute for Defense Analyses. It showed unit cost growth on programs begun when budgets are being reduced - like now - was about 30 percent versus 10 percent when budgets were not under pressure.

Since 1970, 40 out of 151 major defense acquisition programs had cost growth of at least 50 percent, the study found. Some 90 percent of those increases were seen in programs begun during lean fiscal times, it found.

Studies showed that earlier "hands off" reforms begun in the mid-1990s also produced significantly higher cost growth than during other regimes, Kendall said.

His warning comes as U.S. lawmakers consider a $612 billion defense authorization bill that would ease Pentagon oversight of major weapons programs and shift responsibility to the military services. President Barack Obama has vowed to veto the bill, and the reforms are unlikely to be put into standalone legislation.

The Pentagon report said both defense and industry officials were to blame for higher cost growth when budgets are lean.

Under tight budgets, companies underestimate costs and take greater risks to win contracts, while defense officials, keen to get programs started, push for lower estimates. That leaves programs with little margin for error.

The report said Lockheed Martin Corp had the highest median cost over target on development contracts, at 62 percent, largely due to its F-35 fighter jet.

Raytheon Co projects ran behind schedule at twice the rate of the median defense contract, largely because of its work on the combat system for the DDG 1000 ship program. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Christian Plumb)