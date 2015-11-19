WASHINGTON Nov 19 The top acquisition officials at the U.S. Air Force and Army are leaving their jobs in what industry executives and government officials say are typical "end of administration" moves ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Both moves come as the Government Accountability Office (GAO) weighs protests filed against multibillion-dollar contracts awarded by each of the services under the oversight of the top officials who are now leaving government.

The Air Force said William LaPlante, assistant secretary for acquisition, will rejoin MITRE Corp, a non-profit group that operates federally funded research and development centers. LaPlante headed MITRE's missile defense portfolio before becoming the Air Force's top weapons buyer in 2013.

The Air Force said LaPlante would also rejoin the Defense Science Boad, a senior advisory panel.

LaPlante said he was stepping down to honor prior commitments to his family. His last day will be Nov. 30.

The Air Force said LaPlante had intended to depart earlier this year, but extended his service until after this month's contract award to Northrop Grumman Corp to build a new long-range stealthy strike bomber.

The GAO is due to decide by Feb. 16 about a protest filed against the decision by losing bidders Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp who had teamed up to bid for a contract valued at more than $80 billion in coming years.

Separately, Army acquisition chief Heidi Shyu told her staff she was leaving her job at the end of January, the Army said.

GAO is considering a separate protest filed by Lockheed against a $6.75 billion U.S. Army contract for new armored trucks awarded to Oshkosh Corp in August. It is due to announce a decision on that protest by Dec. 17. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)