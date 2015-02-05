(Adds quotes, details on specific programs)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 4 Ashton Carter, President
Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Pentagon, on Wednesday
underscored his determination to boost the U.S. defense budget,
drive down the cost of new weapons and make sure new
technologies are delivered to troops more quickly.
Carter, who served as the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer and
the No. 2 official before leaving for a stint in the private
sector, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that there was
no "silver bullet" to fix the way the Pentagon buys weapons.
But he said he had canceled programs in the past and would
keep close watch on current efforts. This includes a new
aircraft carrier being built by Huntington Ingalls Industries
, growth of which he said had not been dealt with
satisfactorily.
Carter, who restructured Lockheed Martin Corp's $400
billion F-35 fighter jet program while he was the chief arms
buyer, said he also remained concerned about the longer-term
cost to operate and maintain the new stealthy warplanes.
"We've got a lot of work to do," Carter told the committee.
"The taxpayer cannot comprehend it, let alone support the
defense budget when they read ... of cost overruns, lack of
accounting and accountability, needless overhead, and the like.
This must stop."
Carter said the department also needed to develop and field
weapons far more quickly than it does now or risk being
overtaken by competitors and potential foes.
The hearing was closely watched by Lockheed and other arms
makers, which have been waiting for clues about Carter's
priorities and his commitment to new procurement programs.
Carter threw his support behind the Air Force program to
build 80 to 100 new long-range strike bombers at a cost of $550
million each. A contract award is expected this spring.
Northrop Grumman, maker of the B-2 bomber, is
competing with a team made up of Boeing and Lockheed for
the new contract, which could be worth well over $50 billion.
He said he supported the U.S. Navy's efforts to buy more
ships and submarines and expand the size of its fleet. And he
backed continued spending on U.S. missile defense systems, given
threats from North Korea and Iran.
Carter also urged lawmakers to reverse congressional budget
caps on military spending known as sequestration, warning that
the cuts were endangering the U.S. military's ability to execute
the president's national security strategy.
