* Carter clarifies remarks, puts onus on sanctions
* Maintaining U.S.-EU solidarity seen as critical
* Carter expected to win confirmation easily
By Phil Stewart and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 President Barack Obama's pick
to become defense secretary told Congress on Wednesday he was
leaning in favor of providing arms to Ukraine but later
cautioned that the focus must remain on pressuring Russia
economically and politically.
Ashton Carter, a former Pentagon No. 2, told the Senate
Armed Services Committee he would "very much incline" toward
supplying defensive arms to Ukraine, adding the United States
needed to support the country's efforts to defend itself against
Russian-backed separatists.
U.S. officials are taking a fresh look at providing weapons,
which advocates say could help end the conflict in Ukraine but
opponents warn might escalate the war.
"The nature of those arms, I can't say right now," Carter
said at his Senate confirmation hearing. "But I incline in the
direction of providing them with arms, including, to get to what
I'm sure your question is, lethal arms."
After a break in the hearing, Carter was pressed about the
risks of escalation. He said: "I think the economic and
political pressure on Russia has to remain the main center of
gravity of our effort in pushing back."
Washington is keen to maintain solidarity on Russia with
Europe, some of whose leaders, including Chancellor Angela
Merkel of Germany, strongly oppose arming Ukraine.
The United States has provided some non-lethal military
equipment to Ukraine but has not sent arms, saying it does not
want to be drawn into a proxy war with the Russians.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, in a comment to
reporters during the hearing break, stressed the decision would
ultimately fall to Obama as commander in chief, but added the
president would listen to his advisors.
Carter, 60, would succeed Chuck Hagel, who resigned under
pressure last year after struggling to break into Obama's
tight-knit inner circle of security aides.
BROAD SUPPORT FOR CONFIRMATION
The Senate is expected to swiftly confirm Carter, a veteran
defense policy insider who is broadly supported by both
Republicans and Democrats.
Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona, an outspoken
Obama critic, questioned how much influence Carter will have.
"I sincerely hope the president who nominated you will
empower you to lead and contribute to the fullest extent of your
abilities," McCain said. "Because at a time of multiplying
threats to our security, America needs a strong secretary of
defense now more than ever."
Carter vowed to cut through any "red tape" slowing U.S. arms
deliveries to Jordan, which plans to step up its fight against
Islamic State after the killing of a captured Jordanian pilot.
All 26 members of the Senate committee signed a letter to
Secretary of State John Kerry and Hagel asking that the United
States quickly send Jordan aircraft parts, precision munitions
and other equipment.
On Afghanistan, Carter said he supported Obama's plans for
drawing down forces there but added that he would be willing to
review future U.S. troop withdrawals if needed.
Carter was deputy defense secretary from 2011 to 2013 and
was the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer from 2009 to 2011 when he
led a major restructuring of the F-35 fighter jet program.
Carter said he favored increased military spending,
including continued funding for a new long-range bomber, and
would fight to end congressional budget caps. But he vowed to
accelerate reforms aimed at ending wasteful cost overruns.
His comments were good news for Lockheed Martin Corp
, Boeing Co and other big weapons makers, which
have been waiting to hear from Carter on his priorities and his
commitment to new procurement programs.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert, Patricia Zengerle in
Washington, Adrian Croft in Brussels; Editing by David Storey
and James Dalgleish)