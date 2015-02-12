(Adds vote total)
WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. Senate voted
overwhelmingly on Thursday to confirm Ashton Carter as President
Barack Obama's next secretary of defense.
Carter, 60, who was approved in a 93-5 vote, served as
deputy defense secretary, the Pentagon's No. 2 position, from
2011 to 2013. He was also the Defense Department's chief weapons
buyer from 2009 to 2011 when he led a major restructuring of the
F-35 fighter jet program.
At his confirmation hearing on Feb. 4, Carter underscored
his determination to boost the U.S. defense budget, drive down
the cost of new weapons and make sure new technologies are
delivered to troops quicker.
He also told lawmakers he was leaning in favor of providing
arms to Ukraine but later cautioned that the focus of the
international community's efforts to handle the crisis must
remain on pressuring Russia economically and politically.
Carter will be Obama's fourth defense secretary, succeeding
Chuck Hagel, who resigned under pressure last year.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)