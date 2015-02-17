WASHINGTON Feb 17 New U.S. Defense Secretary
Ash Carter was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden in a
ceremony at the White House on Tuesday after the U.S. Senate
overwhelmingly voted to confirm him last week.
Carter, 60, served from 2011 to 2013 as deputy defense
secretary, the Pentagon's No. 2 position. He was confirmed by a
vote of 93-5 on Thursday.
In a message to Department of Defense staff that was made
public by the Pentagon, Carter said a top priority would be
dealing with congressional funding limits that create "wasteful
uncertainty" for defense programs.
"To win support from our fellow citizens for the resources
we need, we must show that we can make better use of every
taxpayer dollar," Carter said.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)