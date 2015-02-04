WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. military's ability to
defend its own computer networks is "not where it should be,"
Ashton Carter, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the
Pentagon, said on Wednesday.
Carter said the U.S. military needed to increase protection
of its networks, but the government could also do more to help
protect private networks against cyberattacks without
jeopardizing Americans' privacy.
"Not only is our civilian infrastructure susceptible to
cyberattack, but we have to be concerned about our military
infrastructure," Carter told the Senate Armed Services
Committee. "There's no point in having planes and ships and
armored vehicles in today's world if the network is itself
vulnerable."
He said he hoped to work with the committee to increase
cybersecurity for the U.S. military, and said the U.S.
government could also share more information with the private
sector, as long as certain legal safeguards were in place.
He said the government could also sponsor technology and
research on better technologies and practices to better protect
the networks of private companies.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish)