WASHINGTON Feb 4 President Barack Obama's
nominee to become the next U.S. defense secretary said on
Wednesday that Russia needed to be reminded that a Cold War-era
arms control agreement was a "two-way street" and that
Washington could respond to any violations.
Washington and Moscow have long questioned each other's
commitment to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF)
treaty. It eliminated nuclear and conventional ground-launched
ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of 500-5,500 km
(300-3,400 miles) near the end of the Cold War.
Ashton Carter, a former Pentagon No. 2 who is expected to
win swift Senate confirmation, said the United States has a
range of actions it could take, including defensive and
deterrent steps, if Russia violates the treaty.
"I think you have to remind Russia that this was a two-way
street," Carter said at his Senate confirmation hearing.
"If you don't want to have that treaty, well then you're
absolved from your restrictions in that treaty, and we are too."
The United States has said Moscow's testing of a
ground-launched cruise missile violated the 1987
Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty. Russia argues that
Washington's use of drones and other intermediate-range arms
amounts to a violation.
Relations between the two countries are at their lowest
since the Cold War because of Russia's role in the crisis in
Ukraine. Carter also said at the hearing he was leaning in favor
of arming Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia-backed
separatists, in what would be a shift in U.S. policy.
He later cautioned, however, that the focus must remain on
pressuring Russia economically and politically.
