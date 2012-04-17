* Trying to protect U.S. military computers from daily
attacks
* Budget cuts spare cyber efforts, which get more money
* Russia, China biggest cyber threats
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 17 The
Pentagon says it is making progress in developing weapons for
its newest battleground - cyberspace - but still faces funding,
technology and policy challenges.
U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Michael Basla, vice
commander of Air Force Space Command, told industry officials on
Monday the service was approaching its work on cyber capability
as it would any other major weapons system.
"We have made measurable progress in defensive and offensive
capabilities" in the past year, Basla said at a space
conference.
He talked about teams of cyber "hunters" and listed several
new programs - all part of the Pentagon's new drive to be more
transparent about its work on cyber warfare and push back
against daily attacks on its computer systems.
A watershed U.S. intelligence report in November said China
and Russia are using cyber espionage to steal U.S. trade and
technology secrets. Last week, the head of
intelligence at U.S. Cyber Command described what he called an
accelerating "global cyber arms race."
Basla said Washington was keeping a close eye on cyber
skills being developed by Russia and China, and the U.S.
government has made it clear that it reserved the right to
protect itself from cyber attacks, just like other attacks.
He said those countries had clearly penetrated U.S.
networks.
Basla said escalating threats meant the cyber area was one
of few that might see a slight increase in funding in coming
years even as projected U.S. military spending is due to decline
by $487 billion over the next 10 years.
But he said military leaders would have trouble meeting all
their cyber mission priorities if U.S. lawmakers don't avert an
extra $500 billion in defense spending cuts, or sequestration.
"The Air Force or the department may have to make some hard
choices about giving up resources in other areas," if spending
is cut further, Basla told reporters. The Air Force's primary
mission - to safeguard the country's nuclear weapons - would be
protected from the cuts, he said.
Basla said U.S. computer networks were under constant
attack, and the military's dependence on those networks for
every aspect of war fighting was recognized by the country's
adversaries, who saw it as the country's "soft underbelly."
"This is a journey versus a short sprint here," he said.
"This is a marathon that we'll continue to work."
He described technical stumbling blocks in Air Force efforts
to create a single, more defensible computer work environment -
it had to replace brand-new computer servers to handle it - and
said service members needed to take precautions using the
Internet, even away from work.
The Defense Department announced a new cyber strategy last
year and each of the armed services has a cyber division.
Madelyn Creedon, assistant secretary of defense for global
strategic affairs, told the Space Foundation conference the
United States viewed efforts by other countries to sneak into
its computer networks and steal U.S. weapons development plans
"one of the most serious long term threats" it faces.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu)