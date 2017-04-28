BRIEF-Alliance One International reports Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale to Israel of 76mm naval guns and technical support worth an estimated $440 million, a Pentagon agency said on Friday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it had notified Congress of the State Department decision to allow the possible sale of the 13 naval guns by DRS North America, a subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo SpA. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split