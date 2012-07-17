(Corrects para 4 to remove reference to UFC fighting rules)
By Lauren French
WASHINGTON, July 13 First it was NASCAR auto
racing. Now critics of the Pentagon's spending on sports
marketing are focusing on the world of mixed martial arts.
With the Pentagon under pressure to cut some $487 billion in
defense spending over the next decade, lawmakers have become
increasingly skeptical about the $80 million the military spent
on marketing this fiscal year to recruit an all-volunteer force.
Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat from Minnesota, who led a
drive last year to halt the military's $7.4 million sponsorship
of NASCAR stock car racing, has joined with Republican
Representative Jack Kingston of Georgia to try to halt any
military sponsorships of professional sports.
Called the "UFC amendment," after the popular martial arts
company Ultimate Fighting Championship, it would ban all
Pentagon sports sponsorships.
"In this difficult fiscal environment, we need to make smart
investments and smart cuts," McCollum said. "Taxpayer-funded
sponsorships like the Ultimate Fighting Championship are a waste
of taxpayer money."
The amendment was included in the fiscal year 2013 defense
appropriations bill, expected to come to a vote on Tuesday.
The Army announced last week its plan to end a decade-long
sponsorship with NASCAR, citing budget issues.
But the military still sponsors everything from fishing to
motorsports in an attempt to draw in new recruits who tune into
sports programming. Maj. John Caldwell, the national director
for public affairs for the Marine Corps Recruiting Command, said
the UFC partnership is an "excellent programming venue" to reach
young men who may enlist.
"The objective of our association with UFC is to leverage
the warrior lifestyle similarities of our two organizations,"
Caldwell said in an e-mail to Reuters.
A group of veterans and union members were among the
critics, saying UFC sets the wrong tone and values at a time
when the military is struggling with high rates of sexual
assault and has allowed gays and lesbians to serve openly.
They say some UFC members have used language that degrades
women, makes light of rape and disparages homosexuals.
"The Marine Corps should be the first out of this
advertising," said Marine Corps veteran Jim DuPont in an
interview. "It is not what we should spend government money on."
(Reporting by Lauren French; editing by Todd Eastham)