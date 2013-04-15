WASHINGTON, April 15 The Pentagon said on Monday
it will not issue a new medal to honor drone pilots and cyber
warriors after uproar over the decision to rank this decoration
above some medals given to troops wounded or killed in battle.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel rolled back a decision by his
predecessor, Leon Panetta, who two months ago unveiled a
"Distinguished Warfare Medal" outranking the Bronze Star and the
Purple Heart, awarded to wounded troops.
Hagel, a Vietnam veteran with two Purple Hearts, said
instead the Pentagon would create a "distinguishing device" that
can be affixed to existing medals.
Opponents had decried Panetta's high placement of the medal,
which was meant to be a nod to the changing nature of warfare
and represented the most substantial shakeup in the hierarchy of
military medals since World War Two.
Brian Jopek, whose 20-year-old son, Ryan, earned a Bronze
Star when he was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006, had
branded Panetta's decision a "slap in the face."
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, which describes itself as
America's largest combat veterans' organization, also strongly
objected to medal's ranking.
Hagel said a review he ordered shortly after taking over
from Panetta in February showed that the revision in the ranking
of medals was "distracting" from the original purpose of
awarding the Distinguished Warfare Medal.
"I agree with my predecessor, Leon Panetta, that such
recognition is justly warranted for these men and women and
thank him for raising the level of awareness of their hard work
and critical contributions," Hagel said in a statement.
Congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina praised Hagel's
decision, calling it a change "welcomed by millions of concerned
veterans."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Jackie Frank)