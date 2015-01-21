Top EU court to weigh in on luxury brands' attempts to ban online sales
* Mass market products retailers also try to curb online sales
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday confirmed it would re-evaluate bids received for a new long-rage radar system, resolving protests filed by Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman about a contract won by Raytheon in October.
The U.S. Air Force confirmed it will open a new round of discussion with bidders on technical evaluations and pricing analysis in a re-evaluation of bids that may take about four months. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Mass market products retailers also try to curb online sales
* Hff inc says appointed steve hentschel, who founded hentschel & company, as leader of hff's m&a and corporate advisory services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: