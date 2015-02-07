Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LOS ANGELES Feb 7 Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner was involved on Saturday in a Los Angeles-area crash that left another person dead, police said.
Jenner was an occupant in one of the three vehicles that crashed in the city of Malibu on the Pacific Coast Highway in which one person was killed, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Matthew Dunn.
The person who was killed was not immediately identified. Celebrity website TMZ showed photos of Jenner standing at the scene of the collision. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Grebler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order