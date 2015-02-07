(Adds details about Jenner)

LOS ANGELES Feb 7 Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner was involved on Saturday in a highway crash in Southern California that left another person dead, police said.

Jenner was an occupant in one of three vehicles that crashed near Los Angeles on Pacific Coast Highway, killing one person, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Matthew Dunn.

Jenner declined medical treatment at the scene, Dunn said. The 65-year-old former track star made headlines earlier this week when People magazine reported that he had told family members that he planned to become a woman.

The person who was killed was not immediately identified. The deceased's gender and age was not immediately known either.

Celebrity website TMZ showed photos of Jenner standing at the scene of the collision, which left one car with its trunk damaged and its front end mangled and pushed in toward the driver seat.

Dunn said he did not know if Jenner was driving one of the three vehicles or if he was simply a passenger in the crash, which occurred in the beachside celebrity haven of Malibu, California.

Jenner, 65, won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. He gained renewed fame when in 2007 he and members of his household began starring in the reality television series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which mainly followed the exploits of Kim Kardashian and the other children of Jenner's now ex-wife.

Representatives for E!, the cable network that airs the show, have declined to comment on the People magazine report to Reuters and a representative for the former Olympian could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Grebler and Christian Plumb)