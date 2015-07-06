July 5 Burt Shavitz, co-founder and namesake for
natural care product company Burt's Bees, has died, the company
said on Sunday. He was 80.
Shavitz, a "a wild-bearded and free-spirited Maine man" and
beekeeper, co-founded the company with artist Roxanne Quimby in
1984, the company said in a statement.
The pair started off making candles from beeswax before
developing a few years later the lip balm that exploded the
company's popularity and remains its best selling product, it
said.
"It is with broken hearts that we must convey the saddest
news: Burt Shavitz, our co-founder and namesake, has left for
greener fields and wilder woods," the company said in a
statement on Facebook.
A company spokeswoman told USA Today that Shavitz died of
respiratory issues on Sunday surrounded by family and friends in
Bangor, Maine.
The company was acquired by Clorox Co in 2007.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Nick
Macfie)