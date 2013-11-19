WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Nov 19 Former U.S. Senator
John Edwards is opening a new law firm with his eldest daughter,
he said on Tuesday, shedding the low profile he has kept since
standing trial last year on campaign finance fraud charges that
arose from a failed 2008 White House bid.
The firm, billed as a national plaintiffs' practice with
offices in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., marks
a return to the career where Edwards made his fortune by winning
multimillion-dollar verdicts in personal injury and product
liability cases before entering politics.
"It is a privilege to practice again, and we want to take on
cases that, through litigation, change social inequalities in
favor of the greater good," Edwards said.
Edwards served one term as a senator from North Carolina
before becoming the 2004 Democratic vice presidential nominee. A
federal jury acquitted him in 2012 of accepting illegal
political contributions and deadlocked on five other campaign
finance charges, allowing him to retain his law license.
The trial made embarrassing national headlines for the
once-rising Democratic star, who was accused of seeking more
than $900,000 from two wealthy supporters to conceal his
pregnant mistress, Rielle Hunter, from voters during his
unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination in
2008.
Edwards' wife, Elizabeth, was fighting cancer at the time.
She died in 2010.
Their daughter, Cate, a Harvard-educated lawyer, stood by
her father throughout his legal proceedings and is joining his
new firm in its Washington office.
The firm, Edwards Kirby, reunites John Edwards with his
former law partner, David Kirby. Its six lawyers will represent
plaintiffs in civil rights, discrimination, public safety and
product safety, consumer protection, healthcare and medical
liability cases, the firm said in a statement.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)