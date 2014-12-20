By Letitia Stein
| ST. PETE BEACH, Fla.
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. Dec 20 Guy Harvey stared
at a mural of his marine paintings - images that are reproduced
on 2 million T-shirts a year - and frowned at a butterfly fish.
The Pacific species didn't belong among the Florida wildlife
depicted at a beach resort restaurant bearing his name.
"That one escaped me," said the 59-year-old artist and
environmentalist, who said it can be difficult to control a
brand in which he licenses his name and artwork.
Harvey's colorful, meticulously detailed renditions of
popular game fish are embedded in U.S. boating culture from the
Carolinas to Texas. A champion of "catch and release" ethics for
sustainable fishing, he has channeled his commercial success
into support for marine conservation and research.
Harvey, who was raised in Jamaica, has a doctorate in
fisheries science from the University of the West Indies and
studied marine biology in Scotland. He began developing his
artistic style as a student and later stumbled into T-shirt
sales.
For three decades he has licensed his paintings for T-shirt
sales. Now, he is aiming to create a national brand with
ventures that include Guy Harvey-named resorts and a line of
high-end watches. Meanwhile, he is working on another
brand-building project: painting the hull of a Norwegian Cruise
Line megaship that is scheduled to launch next fall in
Miami.
Harvey's brand may not be as big or well known as Tommy
Bahama - the fictional character used to market upscale, casual
clothing and other products inspired by coastal living - but his
environmental activism can help distinguish him from
competitors, said Miami-based brand consultant Bruce Turkel.
"There is a Guy Harvey," Turkel said. "He will be able to
sell this lifestyle to all the people who are in Ohio and South
Dakota and Minnesota who are freezing and looking for something
to make them smile."
Currently, Harvey licenses his images on products from
flip-flops to beach bags, drink tumblers to koozies, as well as
collegiate apparel and a just-launched line of branded rums.
He also is marketing "Guy Harvey Outpost" resorts in the
Florida Keys and St. Pete Beach, offering family-friendly
vacations with access to fishing and water sports.
A third resort is scheduled to open next year in St.
Augustine Beach in northern Florida.
Not all of Harvey's ventures have been successful. A
previous chain of restaurants was largely shuttered in 2011
after the owner, operating under a license, made poor decisions
that included not paying fees, Harvey said.
Now his name appears on two restaurants, including one on
Grand Cayman, where he has a gallery and has lived since 1999.
Last year, Harvey donated about $1 million, mostly for
marine research and scholarships. That represented more than 10
percent of gross revenue for his privately held company, which
does not disclose sales, officials said.
"I could have taken all that money and blown it on a big
sports fishing boat," he said. "We choose to invest it into
knowledge and generating more knowledge."
He acknowledges that his commercial ventures may get a boost
from his non-profit activities.
Recently, fans waited for two hours at Harvey's new St. Pete
Beach restaurant, the Guy Harvey RumFish Grill, to meet the
artist. Many had T-shirts they had purchased for $24.99.
"He is an amazing role model," said Robin Dollman, 45, who
drove an hour from Tampa with her young daughters to meet Harvey
at the signing event on St. Pete Beach.
"He's not just out here to make money," she said. "He's
telling the world how to take care of the oceans."
